McDonald's Re-Releasing Szechuan Sauce For One Day Only

October 2, 2017

rick-and-morty-mulan-mcnugget-sauce.jpg

In a nod to Rick And Morty and to celebrate the release of their Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders, McDonald's has announced it's bringing back its 1998 Szechuan dipping sauce (originally released to promote Disney's Mulan in theaters) for one day only, on Saturday, October 7th. You can go HERE to see a list of participating locations. The McDonald's nearest to me that has it happens to be a 24-hour McDonald's so I'm wondering just how early I can go demand some. 12:01AM? Maybe I should camp out. That would be fun, wouldn't it? "Nope." Not at all. The last time I camped out for something was to see Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in the theater, and we all know how that turned out.

Thanks to Matt, who made me promise to review the sauce if I managed to get my hands (technically paws) on some.

Commodore 64 Getting Re-Released As A Mini Version

Previous Story

Santa Cruz x Garbage Pail Kids Blind-Bagged Skateboard Decks

Next Story
  • Nicolas

    U.S. only... A company like McDonald's could make it a more global event...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    No participating locations in Alaska or Hawaii... Thanks, contiguousness!

  • Emmitt Morgans

    I'm interested to try the sauce, but I'm more excited at the potential for Hot Mustard to come back (at least for a limited time) because that shit is amazing!

  • Ollie Williams

    The only drawback, of course, is that you have to eat at McDonald's.

  • As a fan of Rick and Morty, I feel religiously obligated to go eat some crappy McDonalds chicken nuggets with some crappy sauce.

  • Kevin

    I hate rick an morty

  • LouiseJHill

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !js229d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleLegitimateTravelJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs...

    ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!js229l..,.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    That show is only for the hyper intelligent. *strokes neckbeard*

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cartoons, chicken, dipping sauce, fast food, finally, hurry, limited time, man i love dipping sauces so much plus sometimes i drink ranch straight from the bottle my girlfriend can't stand it up but it powers me like gasoline so i need it, mcdonald's, nuggets, rick and morty, sauce, shows, the wait is over
Previous Post
Next Post