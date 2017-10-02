McDonald's Re-Releasing Szechuan Sauce For One Day Only

In a nod to Rick And Morty and to celebrate the release of their Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders, McDonald's has announced it's bringing back its 1998 Szechuan dipping sauce (originally released to promote Disney's Mulan in theaters) for one day only, on Saturday, October 7th. You can go HERE to see a list of participating locations. The McDonald's nearest to me that has it happens to be a 24-hour McDonald's so I'm wondering just how early I can go demand some. 12:01AM? Maybe I should camp out. That would be fun, wouldn't it? "Nope." Not at all. The last time I camped out for something was to see Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in the theater, and we all know how that turned out.

Thanks to Matt, who made me promise to review the sauce if I managed to get my hands (technically paws) on some.