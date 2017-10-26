Man, You Suck So Hard: Jackass Films Himself Speeding Down Highway, Crashing

This is a video of some complete turd testing whether or not all those hours he put into Gran Turismo 6 pay off in real life by driving his BMW E46 M3 down the highway like he just robbed a bank. He didn't just rob a bank though, he just set up a GoPro and proceeded to put the pedal to the metal. Everything about it made me angry: from his fidgeting with the camera, to his choice of getaway song, but ESPECIALLY his disregard for other motorists. I'm all for driving your car off a cliff, but don't risk the lives of other drivers in the process. They're just trying to get to work, they didn't sign up for your dumbass Formula 1 fantasy. *banging gavel* License revoked indefinitely and you have to be dropped off for work at the hair gel factory every morning in a '92 Toyota Tercel. Preferably by your mom, who yells out the window how much she loves you and that you forgot your lunch and don't forget to wipe really good after you go potty like a big boy.

Keep going for the enraging video.

Thanks to Rod, who agrees this guy shouldn't even be allowed on a Razor scooter.