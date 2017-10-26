Man, You Suck So Hard: Jackass Films Himself Speeding Down Highway, Crashing

October 26, 2017

This is a video of some complete turd testing whether or not all those hours he put into Gran Turismo 6 pay off in real life by driving his BMW E46 M3 down the highway like he just robbed a bank. He didn't just rob a bank though, he just set up a GoPro and proceeded to put the pedal to the metal. Everything about it made me angry: from his fidgeting with the camera, to his choice of getaway song, but ESPECIALLY his disregard for other motorists. I'm all for driving your car off a cliff, but don't risk the lives of other drivers in the process. They're just trying to get to work, they didn't sign up for your dumbass Formula 1 fantasy. *banging gavel* License revoked indefinitely and you have to be dropped off for work at the hair gel factory every morning in a '92 Toyota Tercel. Preferably by your mom, who yells out the window how much she loves you and that you forgot your lunch and don't forget to wipe really good after you go potty like a big boy.

  • Munihausen

    When you gotta get to your grooming gang monthly meeting, you gotta get there, amirite?

    Such a waste of a nice car.

  • Scotty J

    I wish he would've left the camera rolling so we could see people in traffic driving by and laughing at him.

  • bustedgiveadamn

    damn he got lucky. didn't hit anyone else, didn't flip it and didn't get ejected... what a douchnozzle.

  • Raul McKool

    Also, he wasn't wearing his seat belt. Fraking idiot.

  • Cheese

    Well that's the underage girls in his area safe for a while. At least until that fat wankstain buys another molester-mobile.

  • FearlessFarris

    I'm sure his insurance company and the police appreciate his cooperation in posting this evidence to YouTube.

    I'm all for spirited driving, but don't do it when there's that kind of traffic around--especially if you don't know the limits of your own vehicle. That's just selfish and really dangerous to yourself and everyone else around.

    ETA: At the 0:55 mark, his side airbags really safe his ass. The car's B Pillar would have probably knocked his ass unconscious.

  • Bling Nye

    He way over-steered for his speed, I'd say the limits weren't of the vehicle but of the driver's skills. But yeah, totally agreed, drive fast, but do it safe and smart, and within your skill set.

  • FearlessFarris

    "I'd say the limits weren't of the vehicle but of the driver's skills."

    Agreed. The phrase "it's the indian, not the arrow" comes to mind.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's good when dumbasses provide their own damning evidence

