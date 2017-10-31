Man Selling $5-Million Arizona Ranch Due To 'Constant Alien Attacks'

John Edmonds, the owner of the 6.97-acre Stardust Ranch (aka 'Alien Ranch' -- which has been featured on numerous alien-related television shows due to being an alleged hotbed of alien activity) in Rainbow Valley, Arizona, has listed the property for sale for $5-million, citing that constant alien attacks and a recent abduction attempt of his wife has led him to be fed up with the property. The absolutely amazing highlights:

Edmonds claims he has slain 19 aliens with samurai swords and he and his wife have endured abduction attempts.

"They actually levitated her out of the bed in the master chamber and carried her into the parking lot and tried to draw her up into the craft," he told NBC-affiliate KPNX. Under one image of what appears to be dried blood and a katana, he described the method of destroying the "greys." "Unless you cut the head off and disconnect the antennae, so to speak, they instantly 'phone home.' Even with a razor-sharp sword, it is nearly impossible to decapitate them with one swing," he wrote. Edmonds warns prospective buyers to be prepared to live on the ranch. "It's not something for a traditional family, but it holds a lot of secrets and what I believe are future opportunities to understand forces that are in the universe," he said. "Please be very well grounded because the energy here has the tendency to manifest with whatever is going on with you."

I included a screenshot of his bloody katana from Facebook and the conversation he had with interested parties that followed, which is fantastic and I highly recommend checking out. Then, let's all pool our money and buy the ranch. Think of it as an investment. There's no telling how many billions of dollars of advanced space technology we'll be able to beat out of these little grey turds. Also, just what the hell did John really hack to death on his carport, because that definitely doesn't look like alien blood to me.

Thanks to whoever sent me this whose email I must have accidentally deleted by accident. OR WAS IT ALIENS? *cue X-Files theme song*