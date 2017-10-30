Man Gets Locked In Convenience Store's Walk-In Beer Cooler, Stays All Night Drinking

In dreams really do come true news, a 38-year old Wisconsin man was accidentally locked in a convenience store's walk-in beer cooler, and decided to hang out all night drinking instead of trying to get anyone's attention. Obviously, it was the right decision.

The man, whose name was not released, told police that he went to a Kwik Trip here to buy some beer but became trapped inside the walk-in cooler when it was locked at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report. Rather than bang on the glass door to be let out, he warmed up to the idea of staying inside -- where temperatures hover around 32 degrees -- all night to sample the merchandise.

A customer told Kwik Trip employees that a man was inside the beer cave at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. When they opened the door, he left the store without paying for what he drank: An 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt liquor. He also fell over a stack of 30-can beer packs, breaking three cases open.

An 18-ounce bottle of beer and three cans of malt liquor in six hours? I expected more from a hero. No word if the man refilled the cans he drank or just peed in a corner. Unfortunately, he left without paying for the beer he drank, and was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft. Hopefully he can recoup however much that costs when he sues Kwik Trip for locking him in a beer cooler all night.

Thanks to cjcjcj, who agrees even if you had the time of your life, sue for emotional distress. It's the American way.