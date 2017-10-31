Man Demonstrates His Whip Precision By Repeatedly Whipping A Smaller And Smaller Piece Of Paper In Half Held By Two Kids

October 31, 2017

whip-skills.jpg

This is a video of a man in Victoria, Australia demonstrating his mastery of the Australian stockwhip by whipping a progressively smaller piece of paper in half over and over, while the two boys holding it get more and more nervous. If Indiana Jones were this good with a whip he probably wouldn't have that scar on his chin. Also, at first I was a little shocked that any parents in the audience would actually let their children participate in the demonstration, then I remembered this is Australia and these boys probably wrangle and ride giant venomous spiders to school every morning.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luis, who agrees if this man can whip a thrown playing card in half, he's got a job in my circus.

Impressive Super Mario Bros. Overworld & Underworld Themes Performed On Marimba By One Man With Four Mallets

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: australia, children, dangerous, everybody should be good at something, indiana jones is into this, kids, meanwhile in australia, oooooooh right it all makes sense now got it got it, skills, so that's what that looks like, the speed of sound, video, whips, yikes
Previous Post