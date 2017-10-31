Man Demonstrates His Whip Precision By Repeatedly Whipping A Smaller And Smaller Piece Of Paper In Half Held By Two Kids

This is a video of a man in Victoria, Australia demonstrating his mastery of the Australian stockwhip by whipping a progressively smaller piece of paper in half over and over, while the two boys holding it get more and more nervous. If Indiana Jones were this good with a whip he probably wouldn't have that scar on his chin. Also, at first I was a little shocked that any parents in the audience would actually let their children participate in the demonstration, then I remembered this is Australia and these boys probably wrangle and ride giant venomous spiders to school every morning.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Luis, who agrees if this man can whip a thrown playing card in half, he's got a job in my circus.