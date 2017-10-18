Magic!: Trapeze Artist Falling On A Net Covered In Leaves

October 18, 2017

This is a video from Youtuber Nicholas Port of trapeze artist Ada falling onto a net covered in autumn leaves. It's another great example of catching the witches and wizards in charge of making gravity seem like a real thing sleeping on the job. "Inertia." Is that one of their names? Sounds like a witch's name to me.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees jumping into piles of leaves is all fun and games until your neighbor hides cinderblocks in them to teach you a lesson about messing them up.

  • Andyman7714

    They should fill up a rocket with those anti-gravity leaves.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I want that trampoline net... and the backyard... and the view.

    Can I live there?

  • Jenness

    I don't know why, probably because it's slo mo but I was holding my breath to not breath in leaves while watching.

  • LOL Same, sis. Same.

    #AllergySufferersUnite

  • MustacheHam

    This is amazing to watch.

