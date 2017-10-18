Magic!: Trapeze Artist Falling On A Net Covered In Leaves

This is a video from Youtuber Nicholas Port of trapeze artist Ada falling onto a net covered in autumn leaves. It's another great example of catching the witches and wizards in charge of making gravity seem like a real thing sleeping on the job. "Inertia." Is that one of their names? Sounds like a witch's name to me.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees jumping into piles of leaves is all fun and games until your neighbor hides cinderblocks in them to teach you a lesson about messing them up.