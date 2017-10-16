Life In A Nutshell: Monkey Trying To Grab Hamburger Through Windshield

This is a video from Extreme Nature Tours in South Africa of a monkey repeatedly trying to get at a hamburger somebody left on their car's dashboard. First of all, who the hell leaves a hamburger on their dashboard? It's not even on a napkin. And where are all the condiments? People are sick. At least put it in the glovebox. A piece of that falls down an air vent and your car is going to smell like hamburgers every time you turn the heat on. Which-- "You're going to put a burger in your air vent aren't you?" And a chili cheese dog.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Tim, who informed me that hamburger represents true happiness. Deep.