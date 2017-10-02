Kid In Skull Mask Entertaining Other Motorists On The Road

This is a short video from Bristol, England of a kid in a skull mask entertaining other motorists on the highway. In the videographer's own words while I hit up the break room vending machine for breakfast. "Snickers?" Hopefully Twix.

"We were stuck in traffic on the M5 and this little geezer kept popping up, so I recorded him in the end, and he was loving it.

Hey, whatever keeps your child entertained on a car trip, I say go for it. Unless their idea of entertainment involves trying to jerk the steering wheel when you least expect it, in which case riding in the trunk does teach children lessons.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees everybody has a little bit of skull rocker kid inside them. You just have to let it out.