Meanwhile In Russia: A Pet Raccoon Trying To Catch Rain Out The Window Of A Speeding Car

This is a short and sweet video of Eva the raccoon trying to catch all the raindrops she can while sticking her head and arms out the window of a speeding car in Saint Petersburg, Russia. It's pretty fantastic. Now, is it just me or does it seem like pet raccoons are all the rage in Russia? I see them on Instagram all the time. As a matter of fact, they're ALL I see on Instagram. Presumably because I only follow twelve accounts, and eleven of them are pet raccoons in Russia (the other is Pumpkin, but she lives in in the Bahamas and thinks she's a dog). Obviously, I take social media very seriously. "How many followers do you have?" Just my other three accounts.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Julia, who agrees it's the little things in life. But also, the big things. And the middle things make a nice median.