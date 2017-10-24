Intricately Crafted Wonder Woman Medieval Leather Armor

This is the set of Wonder Woman medieval armor painstakingly crafted by the leatherworking artisans at Prince Armory (previously). Now that is some fantastic looking armor. And I'm not just saying that because I've been Lasso Of Truthed, but a coworker did tie me to my desk chair for being unruly this morning (I had three double-shot espressos and half a Red Bull). And, oh, will you look at that -- now he's setting the office on fire. I guess it's gonna be one of those days.

Keep going for a bunch more shots including some closeups of the very impressive detailing.

Thanks to Rod, who agrees you'd probably have to be an Amazonian princess to be able to afford such a fine set of armor.