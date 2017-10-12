Impressive: Olympic Shooting Coach Shoots The Caps Off Beer Bottles With An Air Rifle

October 12, 2017

shooting-caps-off-beer-bottles.jpg

This is a clip from Chinese reality show Impossible Mission of Olympic shooting coach Zhou Shibing demonstrating his marksmanship by shooting the caps off beer bottles with an air rifle. I don't think I could do that. Mostly because I'm so twitchy. If I were an animal, I'd definitely be a squirrel. Would you come to the park to feed me? "No." Come on, bring me some nuts. "Acorns?" No. "Peanuts?" PISTACHIOS ONLY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christian, who agree that's a lot of work to open a beer, but good to know in case you can't find a bottle opener.

