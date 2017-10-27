Impressive Nightmare Before Christmas 'This Is Halloween' House Light Show

October 27, 2017

This is a video of Tracy, California music teacher (hence the guitar and keyboard) Tom BetGeorge's 'This Is Halloween' house light and music show. The Halloween spectacular contains tens of thousands of lights, and I only wish was it was in my neighborhood. Unfortunately, people in my neighborhood don't decorate for Halloween because it's scary enough already. If you see a zombie on somebody's porch it's 100% probably an actual corpse.

Keep going for the video, it really is amazingly choreographed and the spiral effects are nuts.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees there's no excuse for Tom to not be giving out full-size candy bars. King-size even.

  • Every time I start feeling good about being a fun dad I see things like this...

    I have so much to learn.

  • Jenness

    Right?! I'm a bit more pissed about it - I'm like "You show off bastards."

  • Frédéric Purenne

    That was awesome, and the camera edits ruined it.

