Impressive!: Man's Beer Can Crushing Stomp Dance

"Alright, it is recording now."

This is a video of total stud Jim 'The Can Man' Anderson quickly crushing a long line of aluminum cans in front of the Pure Ice Company in Yankton, South Dakota (which looks like a great place to have a few cold one outside with your buddies) with what appears to be some sort of can-stomping dance he's developed. He's as graceful as a ballerina. *laying tux out on bed* Call me if you need a dancing partner, we could make a small fortune in recycling.

Keep going for the video while I go practice outside.

Thanks to Tank, who agrees Jim needs to take his show on the road and join my circus.