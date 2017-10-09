Impressive: Making A Right Turn Hauling A 197-Foot Wind Turbine Blade

This is a video of a truck carrying a 197-foot long wind turbine blade making a 90-degree right turn across a bridge thanks to the trailer's high clearance and steerable rear wheels (previously). I included two versions of the video below -- a sped-up 38 second version for those of you who believe time is money, and a two and a half minute regular-speed version for those of you who believe in wasting as much time at work as possible. The sped-up version makes it seem more impressive though, because the turn was actually completed quite slowly. Me? I could have made that turn at 60 miles and hour eating a bowl of cereal and steering with my knee.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me wind turbine blades probably aren't Amazon Prime two-day free shipping eligible.