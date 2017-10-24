Iceland Experiments With 3-D Painted Crosswalks To Get The Attention Of Distracted Drivers

October 24, 2017

3d-crosswalk.jpg

This is a video showing off one of of the experimental new crosswalks painted in Ísafjörður, Iceland to look like it's 3-D (previously: these 3-D painted children to slow drivers in Canada). The idea is that the crosswalk will be more likely to grab the attention of distracted drivers and prevent them from running somebody over. Of course, if you're driving so distracted you can't see somebody crossing the street, I'm not sure how much good a 3-D painted crosswalk is going to do. I guess that's why they're calling it an experiment. Who knows, it might even cause more accidents because people will try to take pictures of it while driving. Not everybody is as good at driving with their knee as I am, after all. Also, if you're really concerned about not getting hit at a crosswalk, just cross the street in the sewers like a normal person ninja turtle.

  • christopher clark

    Problem is drivers automatically ignore things like this as they're overwhelmed with all the various road, advertising and other signs and street furniture every 15 yards. Looking back at photos from the 1970s there's barely any sign or furniture spam, so any signs people actually took notice of. Everything looked much tidier too.

  • asdfadfs

    feel like the only thing that might accomplish is to prevent me from recognizing the crosswalk

  • Hazakabammer

    Cool. That's not really distracting or anything.

  • Here in Brazil they're doing this too. It really works!
    http://geekness.com.br/faix...

  • Hazakabammer

    Telling someone that anything about Brasil works is insane. Brasil is a cesspool of crime, corruption and inhumanity. We'd all be better off if Brasil had a plague outbreak and you all died.

  • Meh

    That's very cool.

  • dougfunnay

    two vans a duck and half a bagel flew through there at the one minute mark....only one was visible

  • whacko

    Seems stupid. If driver's aren't stopping for crosswalks, making them look LESS like a crosswalk isn't gonna help the situation.

    Put some flashing lights or a train-track style crossbar that responds to a crosswalk button out there.

    Or just station a cop there for a few weeks writing tickets to people who fail to stop. A traffic cam could do the same thing.

    There are solutions to this problem, but making the crosswalk look like it's floating when viewed from 30ft drone height isn't one of them.

  • Peter

  • kifchrismusic

  • iRawr

  • dougfunnay

    its in iceland
    watch the video
    noticing much sign or furniture spam?
    (there seems to be a small amount edited out but its hardly a constant bombardment)

  • Nicholas Conrad

    These come up on the internet every once in a while. I'm sure they work for the first few weeks, but after that you're just training drivers to ignore potential obstacles in the road. I even saw one with photorealistic kids playing in the street... That's not something you want drivers learning to ignore.

  • dougfunnay

    what does work are those annoying little grooves in the asphalt that make an insane amount of noise (on a lot of long straight highways to keep people awake)

  • Guesticle

    too bad those also collect nails and arrange them to sit point up

  • Mark

    rumble strips (raised mini speed bumps) would work as well but I think the grooves are also called rumble strips

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    This seems like a really dumb idea right off the bat.

