I Liked That: A Game Of Line Rider Perfectly Synchronized With 'In The Hall Of The Mountain King'

October 13, 2017

line-rider-mountain-king.jpg

Note: Just watch it, if you don't like it I'll let you two-finger slap the back of my neck. You have to give it a chance though, you can't just hit me because you want to.

This is a video created by Youtuber DoodleChaos of the Line Rider (Wikipedia in case you're unfamiliar) course he drew over the span of a month that synchronizes perfectly with Edvard Grieg's classical orchestral piece 'In The Hall Of The Mountain King'. I enjoyed it. Especially after things really start picking up about halfway through, so feel free to skip to around 1:30 if you have absolutely zero patients. "What am I, a doctor?" Fix meeeeee.

Keep going for the video.

