I Hate It: Cartoon Face Cake With Poppable Pimples

Wow, Evelyn's friends must really love her.

This is a face cake with a fondant top and poppable pimples created by the Cakescape bakery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I don't know why it makes me so upset, but it does. Probably because it makes cake look so unappetizing, and cake is very important to me. After all, what's life without a piece of cake four times a day? "A lot healthier." Sure, but a lot less worth living too. Life, like any successful relationship, is about compromise. Food for thought. In this case, cake for thought. It's a brain food! "It's an ass and thigh food." COMPROMISE.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a brief video.

