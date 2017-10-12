I Hate It: Cartoon Face Cake With Poppable Pimples

October 12, 2017

ugh-cake-no-1.jpg

Wow, Evelyn's friends must really love her.

This is a face cake with a fondant top and poppable pimples created by the Cakescape bakery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I don't know why it makes me so upset, but it does. Probably because it makes cake look so unappetizing, and cake is very important to me. After all, what's life without a piece of cake four times a day? "A lot healthier." Sure, but a lot less worth living too. Life, like any successful relationship, is about compromise. Food for thought. In this case, cake for thought. It's a brain food! "It's an ass and thigh food." COMPROMISE.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a brief video.

ugh-cake-n0.jpg

Thanks but also kinda no thanks to Greenphant. That's makes two in a row.

