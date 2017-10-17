High School Dance Team's Impressive Wizard Of Oz And Pixar Themed Homecoming Pep Rally Routines

These are the Wizard Of Oz and Pixar themed dance routines performed by the Walden Grove High School Pac Dance Team of Sahuarita, Arizona at their 2016 and 2017 Homecoming Pep Rallies. Honestly, I can't remember any of my pep rallies in high school, but I think we threw toilet paper. Or maybe I just saw that in a movie. Maybe I was too busy skipping school during all the pep rallies. Maybe I was too busy skipping school TO START MY OWN BUSINESS. And by my own business I mean fires. I was a real turd back then. "Still are." Only bigger.

Keep going for the videos.

