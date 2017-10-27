Halloween Decorations: Demon Child Hanging From Tractor Trailer

This is a short video of the demon child spotted hanging from a tractor trailer's air supply brake hoses (aka Suzies) by another motorist in Sumpter, South Carolina. In their own words while I finish decorating the office for Halloween. "Is that a bucket of fake blood?" I have another one in my trunk.

"I passed a truck and saw a demon baby swinging on it. It startled me at first, but I had to take a video of it! It was probably the best prank I've ever seen on a vehicle. When I passed the truck, the driver was still laughing at my reaction!"

You know what would be even better than a demon baby Halloween decoration? A lifesize version of that hairy sewer monster on the back of Jack Burton's truck at the end of 'Big Trouble In Little China.' Plus if you put a Pork-Chop Express decal on the side of your cab you'd be the total package. Actually, you know what? "You're gonna try to get your trucker's license before next Halloween." How hard can it be, you just pound energy drinks and honk your horn for kids on school buses. I do that now.

Keep going for the demon child video as well as the last scene from Big Trouble In Little China for reference.

Thanks to Marley, who agrees demon children are the worst children, as both my parents will attest to.