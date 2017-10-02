Guy With A Keyboard Makes Up His Own Video Game Music And Sound Effects

This is a video of perpetually poker-faced musician Seth Everman imagining a bunch of music and sound effects for different levels and situations in video games. He does a pretty great job, and I would totally hire him if I was making a video game. I'm not making a video game though, but I bookmarked his Youtube channel just in case I ever am in the future. Speaking of making things -- last night I had a dream I invented a smart umbrella (I think it talked?) and it was a complete commercial failure and I woke up this morning with crushing anxiety even though I know if I really did invent a smart umbrella it would be the best thing since bread. "Sliced bread?" No, just bread.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to RN, who doesn't believe in music. I don't even know what that means but you've convinced me.