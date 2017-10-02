Guy With A Keyboard Makes Up His Own Video Game Music And Sound Effects

October 2, 2017

video-game-music.jpg

This is a video of perpetually poker-faced musician Seth Everman imagining a bunch of music and sound effects for different levels and situations in video games. He does a pretty great job, and I would totally hire him if I was making a video game. I'm not making a video game though, but I bookmarked his Youtube channel just in case I ever am in the future. Speaking of making things -- last night I had a dream I invented a smart umbrella (I think it talked?) and it was a complete commercial failure and I woke up this morning with crushing anxiety even though I know if I really did invent a smart umbrella it would be the best thing since bread. "Sliced bread?" No, just bread.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to RN, who doesn't believe in music. I don't even know what that means but you've convinced me.

  • Hazakabammer

    :< that lava/desert theme though.

  • If this wasn't a direct take on Mario 64 I don't even. Srsly.

  • lol he killed that

  • whacko

    This guy looks like playing this music is causing him physical pain. Maybe frown less, or if you're gonna frown shave your eyebrows in addition to your head so people don't notice as much.

  • Amarok

    I love this guy, maybe someone will hire him for some indie game music composition work.

  • Painfully true :(

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Why do I feel I've played that game?

  • Draco Basileus

    Good to see Agent 47 taking up a hobby.

  • This was highly enjoyable.

