Guy Performs Burnout In His Car Until Something Explodes, Catches Fire
This is a video of some guy performing a burnout in his
supercar until something explodes and catches fire. What an exciting car show that must have been. Hopefully he knows a guy who knows a guy who can-- "Fix it?" I was going to say dump the car in a river so he can collect insurance, but sure, fix it -- people love wasting money.
Keep going for the video while I speculate how much this guy has already spent on used tires.
Thanks to Wallsander, who agrees sometimes you just need to let the car burn.
