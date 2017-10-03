Guy Performs Burnout In His Car Until Something Explodes, Catches Fire

October 3, 2017

car-burnout-explosion.jpg

This is a video of some guy performing a burnout in his supercar until something explodes and catches fire. What an exciting car show that must have been. Hopefully he knows a guy who knows a guy who can-- "Fix it?" I was going to say dump the car in a river so he can collect insurance, but sure, fix it -- people love wasting money.

Keep going for the video while I speculate how much this guy has already spent on used tires.

Thanks to Wallsander, who agrees sometimes you just need to let the car burn.

A Demonstration Of The Insane Heat Dissipation Of A Space Shuttle's Thermal Tiles

Previous Story

Full Steam Ahead!: Disney Cruise Ship Rams Dock After Misalignment Coming Into Port

Next Story

  • "A Fool and his means of transportation are soon parted."

  • The_Wretched

    car karma.

  • Bling Nye

    I just want to know what cancer rates will be 20-30 years from now among the participants.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Somewhere between 100% and 300%.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cool guys, explosion, i only wish i could have been there to smell it (plus roast some hotdogs after the fire started), i'm having a great time, kaboom, vroom vroom kabloom, whee!, yeah you did, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere
Previous Post
Next Post