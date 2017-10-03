Guy Performs Burnout In His Car Until Something Explodes, Catches Fire

This is a video of some guy performing a burnout in his super car until something explodes and catches fire. What an exciting car show that must have been. Hopefully he knows a guy who knows a guy who can-- "Fix it?" I was going to say dump the car in a river so he can collect insurance, but sure, fix it -- people love wasting money.

Keep going for the video while I speculate how much this guy has already spent on used tires.

