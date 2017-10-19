Guy Falls Off His ATV, It Takes The Opportunity To Throw Itself Off A Cliff

Similar but completely different than this ATV sacrifice, this is a video of a guy riding his ATV on a mountain trail when he loses control and falls off. His ride then takes the opportunity to throw itself off a cliff. No word if it actually made it all the way down to the ocean, but at least in my mind it's living the life it's always dreamed of being a merman now. You do you, ATV.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to airman, who agrees if you love something, set it free, if it comes back, it's yours, but if barrels down the side of a cliff it probably always hated you and you should take a good long look in the mirror.