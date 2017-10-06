Guy Doing Backflip On BMX Into Lake Smacks Drone With His Bike

This is a short clip from a bunch of fun-loving bros doing tricks off a bike ramp into Port Bay in Walcott, New York when one of the guys accidentally hits the drone filming him with his bike after bailing off of it in midair. In their own words: "GET THE DRONE GET THE DRONE GET THE DRONE GET THE DRONE DRONE DRONE DRONE DRONE DRONE." Bros, am I right? "What about them?" I really wish I had some.

Keep going for the video, as well as a longer one of some of the tricks and non-tricks that were executed that day.

Thanks to Chris C, who agrees this all all would have been a lot cooler if that bike had handlebar streamers and spokey dokes.