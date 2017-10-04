Guy Comes Out From Anesthesia Spouting Star Wars Theories

This is a video of Youtuber Brach Burton's brother (who kind of reminds me of Westley from The Princess Bride when he's mostly dead and waiting for Miracle Max's chocolate-covered miracle pill to take effect) after having just come out from anesthesia following an endoscopy. He immediately launches into a Star Wars theory about the Force-sensitivity of a certain character. Impressive. I remember the last time I came out from anesthesia I just puked in a bedpan. Then I lied and told the nurses I felt well enough to walk to the bathroom on my own, where I collapsed and peed on myself. Still, this guy did okay too I guess.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dougie, who's inspired me to start recreationally anesthesia-ing myself to better develop my own fan theories.