Guy Comes Out From Anesthesia Spouting Star Wars Theories

October 4, 2017

anesthesia-star-wars-theory.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber Brach Burton's brother (who kind of reminds me of Westley from The Princess Bride when he's mostly dead and waiting for Miracle Max's chocolate-covered miracle pill to take effect) after having just come out from anesthesia following an endoscopy. He immediately launches into a Star Wars theory about the Force-sensitivity of a certain character. Impressive. I remember the last time I came out from anesthesia I just puked in a bedpan. Then I lied and told the nurses I felt well enough to walk to the bathroom on my own, where I collapsed and peed on myself. Still, this guy did okay too I guess.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dougie, who's inspired me to start recreationally anesthesia-ing myself to better develop my own fan theories.

Gas Station Attendant Fire Extinguishes Guy Who Refuses To Stop Smoking At The Pump

Previous Story

Mutant!: Rescue Saint Bernard Sets Guinness World Record For World's Longest Dog Tongue

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: anesthesia, drugs, fan theories, here check this out, hmm, impressive, interesting, is that root beer? let me have a sip, man he's really going for it, medical, movies, my brain doesn't work that well ever especially not when I was just drugged, star wars, sure why not, the force, theories, video
Previous Post
Next Post