Great, Now I'm Hungry: Adidas Pizza Sneakers

October 16, 2017

pizza-shoe.jpg

This is a one-of-a-kind Adidas pizza sneaker made in collaboration with Refinery 29 and auctioned to aid Womenwin.org, an organization that promotes female empowerment through sports. As you can see, that's a pretty sweet looking pizza shoe. I know a lot of people who would wear that, and at least one who would get drunk and try to eat it. "Are you talking about yourself?" What? Noooooooo. Yes. I've tried to eat shoes before that don't even look like pizza. "Was it a Croc?" No, it was a stilleto. Remember: anything is edible if you try hard and don't care about your butthole.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who wants to know if the winner got two shoes, or just the one. Also whether the other shoe was pepperoni like this one or if they did a half-and-half and the other was mushrooms.

  • The_Wretched

    Nothing like a shoe that'll immediately announce your poor taste.

  • PUNX

    nothing says women empowerment like pizza

  • Ugly AF.

