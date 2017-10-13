GM's Autonomous, Modularly Reconfigurable Truck Platform

These are a bunch of shots and a video discussing GM's SURUS (Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure -- it really rolls off the tongue) autonomous truck. The platform is reconfigurable via different modules that can be placed on top, including a freight carrier, passenger compartment, clinic/operating room, and mobile generator. Plus it's powered by hydrogen fuel cells for BONUS earth friendliness. I'm sure Mother Nature appreciates that. Still, I can only imagine that after transforming this Autobot is going to be severely disappointed he doesn't have any arms or a head.

Keep going for a bunch more shots and an eighteen minute video of GM's executive director of global fuel cells Charles Freese discussing the vehicle.

Thanks to Clark, who agrees its all fun and games until your autonomous truck backs over you in the driveway.