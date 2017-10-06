Funko Releasing A Life-Size Rick And Morty Portal Gun (With Light And Sound Effects)

October 6, 2017

rick-and-morty-portal-gun-1.jpg

This is the $15 life-size (8-inch) Rick And Morty portal gun being released by Funko this November. The gun will include sound and light effects (including a glow-in-dark effect), and I plan on hacking one into a TV remote. How sweet would that be? "Admittedly, not your dumbest idea." Nowhere near it! I've actually already had at least six worse ideas just since I came up with that one a few minutes ago. "Sex toy?" Okay now that one was obviously better.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a Twitter video.

rick-and-morty-portal-gun-2.jpg

rick-and-morty-portal-gun-3.jpg

Thanks to Blaze, who's clearly destined to be an arsonist.

Somebody Is Building A Moe's Tavern Near Buenos Aires, Argentina

Previous Story

Oh Wow: Man Demonstrates And Discusses At Length The Way People Used To Walk In Medieval Times

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: adventure!, cartoons, count me in, funko, going to different dimensions, good ideas, hacking things, plastic, portals, props, replica, rick and morty, rick cosplay is kinda cool because you can get as drunk as you want and still be in character, sure why not, things that look like other things, toys
Previous Post
Next Post