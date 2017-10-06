Funko Releasing A Life-Size Rick And Morty Portal Gun (With Light And Sound Effects)
This is the $15 life-size (8-inch) Rick And Morty portal gun being released by Funko this November. The gun will include sound and light effects (including a glow-in-dark effect), and I plan on hacking one into a TV remote. How sweet would that be? "Admittedly, not your dumbest idea." Nowhere near it! I've actually already had at least six worse ideas just since I came up with that one a few minutes ago. "Sex toy?" Okay now that one was obviously better.
Keep going for a couple more shots and a Twitter video.
Jump dimensions with your very own #RickandMorty Portal Gun! Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/v4pF89BJ7Z— Funko (@OriginalFunko) October 1, 2017
Thanks to Blaze, who's clearly destined to be an arsonist.
