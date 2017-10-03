Full Steam Ahead!: Disney Cruise Ship Rams Dock After Misalignment Coming Into Port

October 3, 2017

disney-cruise-ship-crash.jpg

This is a video of the Disney Dream cruise ship ramming a dock after the port pilot failed to properly align the vessel, and puts a hole in the front of the boat. In the videographer's own words because clearly this man is an expert:

I knew that was gonna happen! Hoooooly f**karound. Maybe they oughta hire me to drive that boat. I betcha somebody gets fired over that. *cackling* Hoooly mother! Apparently Goofy's driving the boat today.

Man, that guy sounds like a FUN TIME. Unfortunately, when reached for comment about the incident, none of the children standing near the man filming were willing to admit he was their father.

Keep going for the accident.

Thanks to CN, who agrees it's an impressive feat to hit the only thing in the water possible to hit.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I thought cruise ships were piloted by harbormasters inside of port. Maybe cruise ships don't follow maritime law. I don't know.

    I'd expect a harbormaster to be patient and rational. But then again if you're in charge of arresting anyone who breaks the rules then I guess the rules don't apply.

  • Hazakabammer

    Shame it didn't sink. That'd teach those "let's go on a cruise" type people.

  • bobjr94

    Needs a backup camera, they are like $15 on amazon.

  • Wiley

    I enjoyed his commentary. That goofy line is one of those ones you think of 30 minutes after you filmed the event but he got it in there. And holy fuck around got a laugh.

  • Jona

    Just shut up. Shut your mouth so we can hear the damage happen in all it’s glory, geez.

  • steve holt

    the feel good story of the day.

  • Chris

    Just shut up. Shut your mouth so we can hear the damage happen in all it’s glory, geez.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Don't worry only the laborers cabins were crunched.

  • Kateness

    Love the burp/indigestion at 43 seconds.

  • James Banks

    That looks more like the stern of the ship instead of the front.

  • The_Wretched

    Aye that was most aft.

  • Andyman7714

    Yeah, they were backing it in.

  • sizzlepants

    Someone who can't figure out how to properly hold their phone while filming anything thinks they can drive a boat the size of an apartment tower laying on its side? Right..

    He can't even maintain a straight shot of it happening even though he "totally knew that was going to happen"

  • Closet Nerd

    "Hoooooly fuckaround" HAHAHA

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Criticizes the captain saying he could drive that boat while filming vertically.

  • aldenscott

    And struggling to keep the action in frame.

  • The_Wretched

    Filming horizontally would have made the framing easier.

