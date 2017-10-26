Freaky Deaky: Video Of A Python Coiling Up A Tree

This is a short video of a python showing off its exceptional tree-climbing form. If I were an Olympic judge I'd give it a solid 9.5 for technique. I'm not an Olympic judge though, and I'm not even allowed to judge pies in the baking contest at the county fair because "You can't lick the entries," and "You can't put pie in your pockets," even though I very clearly just did both.

Keep going for the whole video while I speculate whether or not the forbidden fruit in the Garden Of Eden was actually a coconut.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees this is why you never hide from snakes in a treehouse.