Freaky Deaky: Video Of A Clam Trying To Bury Itself In The Sand

This is a short video of a clam trying to bury itself in the sand during low tide. It makes some fun noises then finishes with whatever the hell is going on above. You know, the last time I saw a clam my buddy was trying to bury about sixty of them in his stomach to win a bet. I only wish I still had the vomit video on my phone to play at his wedding.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees Mother Nature is the original freak.