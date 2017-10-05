Finally, A Decent Pair Of Largemouth Bass Sandals

October 5, 2017

fish-sandals-1.jpg

These are a pair of largemouth bass slippers/sandals. You can buy a pair on Amazon for $16 - $23 depending on your size (unfortunately I'm a size 40 so they don't even make fish sandals in my size -- or novelty socks). They're perfect for the fun-loving fisherman in your life. Or anybody who hates to leave their talking Big Mouth Billy Bass at home. Unfortunately, these don't flap their tails or sing. That's a shame. I hate it when products don't live up to your personal expectations. Take this new Apple Watch for example. "You thought it was a teleporter." How are we not there yet?!

Keep going for a couple more shots.

fish-sandals-2.jpg

fish-sandals-3.jpg

Thanks to Jules, who agrees if you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day, but if you give a man a pair of largemouth bass sandals, you make my uncle's whole week. Man, he'll probably wear those things to bed he's so excited about them.

