Entire Family Dons T-Rex Costumes To Meet Daughter At Bus Stop After School

This is a video of five members of an Orting, Washington family all dressed in those inflatable t-rex costumes coming to meet their oldest daughter/sister at the bus stop after school. What a fun-loving family. Although, based on the amount of time it took their daughter to get off the bus, I can't help but wonder if she was considering riding it to the next stop, then running away and joining the circus. I'm kidding, this is great, everything is beautiful. I'm just jealous nobody comes to meet me when I get off the bus after work except the same guy begging for quarters. He yells when he doesn't get his way. His way being quarters, just so we're clear.

Keep going for the video.

