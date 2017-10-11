Dubai Police Unveils Hoverbike, Plans To Put In Service By 2020

October 11, 2017

dubai-police-hoverbike.jpg

This is a video of a quadrocopter hoverbike recently unveiled by the Dubai police, who intend to put the bikes into service by 2020. The bikes were developed by Russian hoverbike manufacturer Hoversurf, who we previously posted some test-flight footage from. These are exciting times we're living in. "The world is falling apart." These are truly dark times we're living in. Technical details:

When piloted, the hoverbike can fly for up to 25 minutes, hit speeds of up to 70 kph (43mph) and carry up to 300kg (47 stone, ~661 pounds) of weight.


Without a police officer aboard, it can hit six meters (16 feet) in height.

The video of the thing flying appears to have been edited into split-second clips and sped up so you don't realize just how completely not anywhere near ready for service these things actually are. I saw through the trickery though, because I have what my optometrist calls EAGLE EYES. I'm kidding, I can't even get the top line of the eye chart right, and I already know it's an E.

Keep going for a shot of the thing at rest and a video.

dubai-police-hoverbike-1.jpg

Thanks to Thaylor H, who wants to know just how fast it can stop without throwing the rider into the rotors.

The 12 Nights Of Wine: A 12 Day Advent Calendar, Each With A Glass Of Wine

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • SonicGold

    Does it get any cheesier ?

  • The_Wretched

    Boy it would really suck if someone threw something at the hover bike...nearly anything but rope would be best.

  • DA FEWCHA!

  • Andyman7714

    Brought to you by the retired legless police association ball.

  • Ollie Williams

    The police don't have balls.

  • SHOTS FIRED

  • Bling Nye

    LOTS of shots fired. http://killedbypolice.net/

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dangerous, dubai, hoverbike, i'm flying jack, i've never wanted to go for a ride-along so bad in my life!, law enforcement, meanwhile in dubai, police, quadrocoper, so this is just for show right? like you're not actually going to use that for anything?, terrifying, that looks smart that looks safe, the future nears, whee!
Previous Post