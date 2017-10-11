Dubai Police Unveils Hoverbike, Plans To Put In Service By 2020

This is a video of a quadrocopter hoverbike recently unveiled by the Dubai police, who intend to put the bikes into service by 2020. The bikes were developed by Russian hoverbike manufacturer Hoversurf, who we previously posted some test-flight footage from. These are exciting times we're living in. "The world is falling apart." These are truly dark times we're living in. Technical details:

When piloted, the hoverbike can fly for up to 25 minutes, hit speeds of up to 70 kph (43mph) and carry up to 300kg (47 stone, ~661 pounds) of weight.

Without a police officer aboard, it can hit six meters (16 feet) in height.

The video of the thing flying appears to have been edited into split-second clips and sped up so you don't realize just how completely not anywhere near ready for service these things actually are. I saw through the trickery though, because I have what my optometrist calls EAGLE EYES. I'm kidding, I can't even get the top line of the eye chart right, and I already know it's an E.

