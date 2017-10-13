Driver's Reflexes Save Man Crossing Highway On Foot At Night

Note: Language, almost killed somebody.

This is a short video of a driver listening to Is It Love Radio on Pandora (I rotated and flipped the image because I work for CSI and am a natural born zoom-and-enhancer) narrowly avoiding a crazy person walking (or possibly biking? I may have seen a bike) across the highway at night. Clearly, somebody likes playing Frogger on hardcore mode.

Keep going for the video, but don't blink or you'll hit him.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees this is exactly why affordable jetpacks need to exist.