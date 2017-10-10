Don't Tell Whiskerbiscuit: IKEA Is Rolling Out A Pet Furniture Collection

IKEA is rolling out a pet furniture collection, and fans of $4.99 Swedish meatball platters couldn't be more excited about it. I am only moderately excited about it, but I told my cat and he hacked up a furball, which could be good or bad. The collection includes a variety of cat and dog beds, multi-use cat furniture, and food and water supplies. Obviously, I'm going to go to IKEA this weekend and get lost again and wind up taking a nap in one of their display living rooms. FUN FACT: That's where I met my girlfriend. "Wow, how did that happen?" She's a chair.

Keep going for a look at some of the collection. Also, I'm pretty sure cats assume all furniture is cat furniture.

Thanks to Liza, who agrees the best thing at IKEA are those big blue bags for carrying groceries and laundry.