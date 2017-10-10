Don't Tell Whiskerbiscuit: IKEA Is Rolling Out A Pet Furniture Collection

October 10, 2017

ikea-pet-collection.jpg

IKEA is rolling out a pet furniture collection, and fans of $4.99 Swedish meatball platters couldn't be more excited about it. I am only moderately excited about it, but I told my cat and he hacked up a furball, which could be good or bad. The collection includes a variety of cat and dog beds, multi-use cat furniture, and food and water supplies. Obviously, I'm going to go to IKEA this weekend and get lost again and wind up taking a nap in one of their display living rooms. FUN FACT: That's where I met my girlfriend. "Wow, how did that happen?" She's a chair.

Keep going for a look at some of the collection. Also, I'm pretty sure cats assume all furniture is cat furniture.

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-3.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-2.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-1.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-4.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-5.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-6.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-7.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-8.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-9.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-10.jpg

ikea-pet-furniture-collection-11.jpg

Thanks to Liza, who agrees the best thing at IKEA are those big blue bags for carrying groceries and laundry.

