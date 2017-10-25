Dear God: Competitive Eater Matt Stonie Eating 100 Slices Of White Bread

This is a video of competitive eater/my personal try-hard-and-believe-in-yourself hero Matt Stonie eating 100 slices of Wonder brand white bread in 34 minutes. For reference, that's fifty regular sandwiches worth, or 100 fold-overs (I'm super sick at math). About halfway through he starts adding some jelly, presumably because a man can only eat so much plain white bread before he can't stand it anymore. In Matt's case, that number was 52 slices. I couldn't even eat one slice of bread without putting something on it, or at least not mashing it up into a little ball first. Remember when you used to do that when you were a kid? Those were the days. "You still do that." I'm young at heart. The rest of me is at least 400 though.

Keep going for the video, which was sped up at parts so it only lasts seven minutes.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who knows what I like, and I like people proving the human body is the most disgusting machine on the planet.