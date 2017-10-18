Damn Mother Nature, Calm Down: Spider Wrapping Up A Toad

October 18, 2017

spider-vs-toad.jpg

Note: Video probably not for the squeamish. Also keep your volume in check, the guys filming go absolutely nuts screaming at the end.

This is a short video of a golden silk orb-weaver spider (aka banana spider) wrapping up a toad that foolishly jumped into its web. I'm thinking about writing a horror children's book about it ('Mr. Toad's Last Wild Ride'). Mother Nature: she's a cruel mistress. Of course anybody who would be married to one woman and banging Mother Nature on the side probably deserves whatever happens, which is almost certainly going to be a venomous snake biting your johnson or an anus full of spiders.

  • GW, write a horror children's book about people being viciously murdered for filming vertical video.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Positive comments... positive comments. Ah-AH! Maybe some help.

    Here : https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Draco Basileus

    Looks like one of those Southwest "Wanna Get Away?" ads.

    Also, GW, did you have to post this right around lunch time? Makes me hungry again.

  • Bling Nye

    Humans could use a lot more predation, might help with the obesity epidemic.... Where's Shelob when you need her?

  • Draco Basileus

    Apparently she is busy being a sexy human in a new video game.
    http://www.pcgamer.com/mono...

  • Bling Nye
