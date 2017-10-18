Custom PC Case Mod That Looks Like There's A 3-D Anime Girl Dancing Inside

This is a custom PC case mod that has a transparent LCD panel in the side that makes it appear as if Hatsune Miku (a popular "humanoid persona voiced by a singing synthesizer application") is dancing inside. Incredible -- people are building PCs with seemingly holographic girls dancing inside, and I'm just praying my computer doesn't crash writing a Geekologie article. You know what I found the last time I opened my computer case? That I had absolutely no clue what I was doing. Plus I think I left my car keys in there.

Keep going for several more shots and a couple videos.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees somebody needs to make a PC case mod that looks like Krang's android body with a transparent monitor of him working the controls in its belly.