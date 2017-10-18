Custom PC Case Mod That Looks Like There's A 3-D Anime Girl Dancing Inside

October 18, 2017

This is a custom PC case mod that has a transparent LCD panel in the side that makes it appear as if Hatsune Miku (a popular "humanoid persona voiced by a singing synthesizer application") is dancing inside. Incredible -- people are building PCs with seemingly holographic girls dancing inside, and I'm just praying my computer doesn't crash writing a Geekologie article. You know what I found the last time I opened my computer case? That I had absolutely no clue what I was doing. Plus I think I left my car keys in there.

Keep going for several more shots and a couple videos.

dancing-girl-pc-mod-1.jpg

dancing-girl-pc-mod-2.jpg

dancing-girl-pc-mod-3.jpg

pc-mod-dancing-girl.jpg

Thanks to blue16, who agrees somebody needs to make a PC case mod that looks like Krang's android body with a transparent monitor of him working the controls in its belly.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I want this... and I want this with Dr. Krieger's girlfriend...
    https://vignette.wikia.noco...

  • Ollie Williams

    Nerd alert.

  • Bling Nye

    Yet again, I am impressed with what the lack of sex can accomplish. That's totally awesome, and I want one, but maybe with some alien aquarium fish, or something... dancing anime girl is cool, but not really my thing.

