Custom Painted Jurassic Park Fiat Van For Sale On eBay
This is the eBay listing for a Jurassic Park themed Fiat Multipla compact MPV custom spraypainted by seller ashfulham. Bidding is currently at £102 (~$135). Obviously, I must have it. "You don't even have a license." I know, I'm going to live in it like a castle.
I am selling my Jurassic Park fiat mulitpla. I have just done a road road trip aroumd europe 2000+ miles this month with out a breakdown. Please be aware that cosmetically the car is not great as it was decorated by me with spray cans. The car has a valid mot until April but will need some work as the exhaust does blow. Feel free to ask any questions or for more photos. I do have all 6 seats for the car.
Amazingly practicle car
Pretty sweet, right? Did I mention it also has BLUE UNDERBODY LIGHT EFFECTS? Because if I wasn't sure if I had to have it before seeing those, that was definitely the last nail in the coffin. Speaking of-- "I'm not helping you rob a grave." Come on, it's almost Halloween and I need decorations.
Keep going for a handful more shots of my new ride.
Thanks to Jack, who knows a deal of a lifetime when he sees one.
