Custom Painted Jurassic Park Fiat Van For Sale On eBay

October 3, 2017

jurassic-park-fiat-1.jpg

This is the eBay listing for a Jurassic Park themed Fiat Multipla compact MPV custom spraypainted by seller ashfulham. Bidding is currently at £102 (~$135). Obviously, I must have it. "You don't even have a license." I know, I'm going to live in it like a castle.

I am selling my Jurassic Park fiat mulitpla. I have just done a road road trip aroumd europe 2000+ miles this month with out a breakdown. Please be aware that cosmetically the car is not great as it was decorated by me with spray cans. The car has a valid mot until April but will need some work as the exhaust does blow. Feel free to ask any questions or for more photos. I do have all 6 seats for the car.

Amazingly practicle car

Pretty sweet, right? Did I mention it also has BLUE UNDERBODY LIGHT EFFECTS? Because if I wasn't sure if I had to have it before seeing those, that was definitely the last nail in the coffin. Speaking of-- "I'm not helping you rob a grave." Come on, it's almost Halloween and I need decorations.

Keep going for a handful more shots of my new ride.

jurassic-park-fiat-2.jpg

jurassic-park-fiat-3.jpg

jurassic-park-fiat-4.jpg

jurassic-park-fiat-5.jpg

jurassic-park-fiat-6.jpg

jurassic-park-fiat.jpg

jurassic-park-fiat-8.jpg

Thanks to Jack, who knows a deal of a lifetime when he sees one.

Full Steam Ahead!: Disney Cruise Ship Rams Dock After Misalignment Coming Into Port

Previous Story

The Ripple Rug, A Reconfigurable Velcro Play Rug For Cats

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    I both love and hate this. I kinda want a Multipla now.

    It's a toss up though. Would I rather have a Multipla or a S-Cargo? They're both pretty awesome.

  • Bling Nye

    A "multipla" sounds like a benign skin growth or lesion or something.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The S Cargo is snail shaped... like escargot.

  • Meh

    Even with the visual, its still the ugliest car made in the last 17 years.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's like a real-life version of Homer's car

  • Dao

    I wonder if it was previously driven by Sarah Jurassica Parker?

  • Dao

    I wonder if it has any blind spots when you are Parallel Jurassic Parking?

  • Bling Nye

    You don't want to be in that thing if it rex.

  • Dao

    It'd be bad enough trying to change a flat Tyrannosaur

  • I'd buy that if the steering wheel was on the correct side.

    COME AT ME BRO

  • GeneralDisorder

    The correct side for a Fiat Multipla steering wheel is combusted and wafting toward the stratosphere.

  • James Mcelroy

    no side would be the correct side in that thing.

