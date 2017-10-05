Congratulations?: Man Sets New World Record For Putting On Most Pairs Of Underwear In 30 Seconds

This is a video of Italian man Silvio Sabba beating his previous world record for most underwear pulled on in 30 seconds, this time setting the bar high at 13 pairs (who has 13 pairs of underwear? I only own five -- one for each day of the workweek and go commando all weekend). He puts them on both legs at the same time by jumping through them, although he misses a perfect jump several times (but surprisingly never face-plants). With a flawless performance I think he could have done as many as 18. Still, he's a perfect example of trying hard and believing in yourself. He's also the perfect example of how I imagine all Italian men spend their free time.

Keep going for the record-breaking performance while I email Silvio to inquire just how bad the elastic is worn out in his underwear and if they hang off him like the sleeves of a wizard robe.

Thanks to deb, who wants to do him try the same thing with pants.