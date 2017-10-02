Commodore 64 Getting Re-Released As A Mini Version

October 2, 2017

mini-commodore-64-1.jpg

Because mini versions of yesteryear's gaming consoles are all the rage right now, Commodore will be releasing a 50% sized Commodore 64 in early 2018. The unit will come preloaded with 64 games and retail for $70. Obviously, I'm going to buy as many as I can with the intention of reselling them on Ebay for triple their value, but will abandon my scheme after realizing I don't have enough money to even buy one. It takes money to make money, you know. I wish you could just print it on a home computer. Why's the government so against that?

Keep going for a couple more shots, including some of the games.

mini-commodore-64-2.jpg

mini-commodore-64-3.jpg

Thanks to my buddy Josh B, who agrees mini consoles are perfect for hiding in your anus if you're going to jail. Wait, what?

We've Come So Far: New Impressively Realistic Facial Animation Tool For The Unreal Engine

Previous Story

McDonald's Re-Releasing Szechuan Sauce For One Day Only

Next Story
  • Mark Matthews

    No Zorro? Loved that one.

  • Ijustsharted

    I'm as nostalgic as the next guy, but the pre-loaded games thing ruins it for me. Original functionality or GTFO.

  • Bling Nye

    "...preloaded with 64 games..."

    ICWYDT

  • Why the hell would anybody buy this?

  • I'll wait for Walmart to start stocking up Nostalgia for cheap, 70 bones is too much for THIS cowboy..

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    as a form of political protest. NFL players will all purchase Commodore 64 Minis during the national anthem on Sunday instead of standing.

  • Jonathan Harris

    Or just get all of the games on an emulator and not have to bother with plugging it into a TV.

  • Daniel Silva

    "retail for $70... but more likely $243 on Ebay."

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    really banking on the market of non-gamer loved ones accidentally buying the wrong product

  • Ollie Williams

    "Here's that new Xbox 64 you wanted, deary." - Grandma this Christmas

  • LouiseJHill

    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !js229d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleLegitimateTravelJobsFromHomeJobs/computer/jobs...

    ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!js229l..,...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, back in the day, computers, console, finally, gaming, hmm i don't really remember a lot of those games and i used to commodore my face off, mini, mini versions of things, oldschool, rereleasing things, sure why not, the wait is over, video games, vintage
Previous Post
Next Post