Commodore 64 Getting Re-Released As A Mini Version

Because mini versions of yesteryear's gaming consoles are all the rage right now, Commodore will be releasing a 50% sized Commodore 64 in early 2018. The unit will come preloaded with 64 games and retail for $70. Obviously, I'm going to buy as many as I can with the intention of reselling them on Ebay for triple their value, but will abandon my scheme after realizing I don't have enough money to even buy one. It takes money to make money, you know. I wish you could just print it on a home computer. Why's the government so against that?

Keep going for a couple more shots, including some of the games.

