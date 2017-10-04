Close Calls: Guy Almost Takes A Knife To The Face When His Throw Ricochets Off Tree

This is a short video of a guy practicing his knife throwing skills in a very unkempt backyard when his knife ricochets off the tree he's throwing at and almost catches him in the head. Clearly, that Ent had enough of being stabbed for the day. "Those filthy hobbitses!" Now, now, Gollum, calm down. Wait -- did you just take my mood ring?!

Keep going for the whole video.

