Classics: The Ol' Vape-Filled Bubble On A Pond Trick

This is a video of a guy blowing a large bubble, filling it with vape, then releasing the bubble to bounce around on a pond, where it eventually becomes one with the pond before bursting. When reached for comment about the trick, Aquaman informed me there's been a drastic rise in vaping fish, although he didn't confirm wether you can catch them with fidget spinners.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, who agrees it's only a matter of time until somebody learns how to blow a vape cloud stairway and climb it.