Classics: The Ol' Shark Breaking The Aquarium Glass Prank

This is a short video from the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C. of a guy learning to not tap on the glass of even fake animal exhibits. The motion-activated 'virtual shark tank' has actually existed at the museum for several years as part of a James Bond exhibit, next to a tribute to Jaws (the henchman, not the shark), and jump-scares anybody who touches it. Me? I don't touch things. Especially not myself. "It'll make you go blind," God once told me, despite the fact I'd only reached out to ask for tomorrow's winning lottery numbers.

Keep going for the video, as well as another with a GROUP SCARE, but there are a bunch more on Youtube.

Thanks to Adrian, who wants to know if you can sue a museum for causing a heart attack.