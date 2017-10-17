Hot on the heels of yesterday's monkey trying to grab a hamburger through a car's windshield example of life in a nutshell, this is a video of a determined chicken repeatedly jumping to grab a low-hanging apple from a tree. It is not successful, at least not in the length of this video. In my mind it finally got that apple though, then realized after all that hard work and perseverance that it doesn't even like apples, which is absolutely the most life in a nutshell thing to ever happen.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees low-hanging fruit is the best kind of fruit besides fruit-flavored candy and juice.