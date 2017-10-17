Chicken Repeatedly Jumping To Grab A Low-Hanging Apple

October 17, 2017

Hot on the heels of yesterday's monkey trying to grab a hamburger through a car's windshield example of life in a nutshell, this is a video of a determined chicken repeatedly jumping to grab a low-hanging apple from a tree. It is not successful, at least not in the length of this video. In my mind it finally got that apple though, then realized after all that hard work and perseverance that it doesn't even like apples, which is absolutely the most life in a nutshell thing to ever happen.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees low-hanging fruit is the best kind of fruit besides fruit-flavored candy and juice.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    Well, at least there is a plausible excuse for vertical filming in that all the action was happening vertically.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    So, should vertical videos be rendered illegal or something? I want to find a positive solution, but they keep gainning grounds.

  • Jeedai Infidel

    I hope that solution doesn't involve me hanging my TV vertically.

  • Bling Nye

    Said it before, I'll say it again. This is a hardware/software issue, and it should be a very simple thing to get a camera to record in landscape regardless of the phone's orientation. Have landscape mode set as default with an option to switch to portrait mode for single use as it then defaults back to landscape.

    I mean seriously, think about how it's most comfortable/natural to hold your phone for doing anything; and then realize that turning it sideways is a relative pain in the ass and awkward.

  • While I am personally 100% against all State intervention in all cases, there should definitely be some mass social ostracism for all the mouth-breathers who continue creating vertical videos. Refuse to do any business with them until they comply. Then they'll either finally wake up, or starve and won't be able to breed any more vertical video cretins.

    :-D

  • We're due for the world's first vertical movie.

    ...in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

