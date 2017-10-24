Car Seemingly Appears Out Of Nowhere For Low-Speed Crash
This is a video of an apparent ghost car that appears out of nowhere to cause a collision. Of course it's not really a ghost car, you can actually see the very top of it at the beginning of the video -- it's just moving almost perfectly in sync to be hidden from the camera behind the car that eventually crashes into it. So -- that driver saw a car there the whole time traveling at low speed and still decided to t-bone it. Admittedly, I can't help but admire that level of dedication.
Keep going for the whole video, complete with a slow motion version.
Thanks to Dang The Man, who presumably doesn't curse.
