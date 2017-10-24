Car Seemingly Appears Out Of Nowhere For Low-Speed Crash

October 24, 2017

This is a video of an apparent ghost car that appears out of nowhere to cause a collision. Of course it's not really a ghost car, you can actually see the very top of it at the beginning of the video -- it's just moving almost perfectly in sync to be hidden from the camera behind the car that eventually crashes into it. So -- that driver saw a car there the whole time traveling at low speed and still decided to t-bone it. Admittedly, I can't help but admire that level of dedication.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with a slow motion version.

Thanks to Dang The Man, who presumably doesn't curse.

Artist Peels Citrus Fruit Into Animal Shapes

Previous Story

Trippy Art Installation Of Acrobats Climbing A Spiral Stairway And Repeatedly Falling Onto A Trampoline

Next Story
  • GeneralDisorder

    They definitely should have put The Time Warp over the video. Honestly, if you're trying to warp to a specific time, you want to maybe zap in when there's no traffic.

  • Meh

    That's trippy, and almost impossible that the driver did not see that car.

  • Dao

    Is that in Melbourne, Australia? Sure looks like it.

  • 2Spoopy4Me

  • MustacheHam

    Perspective = makes some things appear magic if done at the right angle.

  • Andrew Williams

    But the music is telling me it came from another dimension.

  • Geekologie

    music doesn't lie

  • FearlessFarris

    Hips don't lie.

  • The_Wretched

    My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, crashing into things, dashcam, driving around having a terrible time, ghost rider, peekaboo i see you!, video, woopsie, yeah you did, you did it wrong, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can get somewhere
Previous Post
Next Post