Bob's Burgers x 1960's Batman Crossover Art

This is the Bob's Burgers x 1960's Batman television series crossover art imagined by artist and designer Katie Goodrich (previously: her X-Men x Adventure Time mashup). These look...right on point. You know I actually had to stop watching Bob's Burgers because it always made me hungry and I was gaining weight fast. Like, several pounds a day fast. That's too fast unless you're a baby whale or elephant, which, for the record, I am not. "Are you a full-grown elephant?" Yes I am. 'Remember' -- that's my motto. Just kidding, it's 'Mice Are Terrifying Eek Eek Run'.

Keep going for the individual characters.

Thanks Katie, and keep up the good work.