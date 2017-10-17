Bob's Burgers x 1960's Batman Crossover Art

October 17, 2017

bobs-burgers-1960s-batman-1.jpg

This is the Bob's Burgers x 1960's Batman television series crossover art imagined by artist and designer Katie Goodrich (previously: her X-Men x Adventure Time mashup). These look...right on point. You know I actually had to stop watching Bob's Burgers because it always made me hungry and I was gaining weight fast. Like, several pounds a day fast. That's too fast unless you're a baby whale or elephant, which, for the record, I am not. "Are you a full-grown elephant?" Yes I am. 'Remember' -- that's my motto. Just kidding, it's 'Mice Are Terrifying Eek Eek Run'.

Keep going for the individual characters.

bobs-burgers-1960s-batman-2.jpg

bobs-burgers-1960s-batman-3.jpg

bobs-burgers-1960s-batman-4.jpg

Thanks Katie, and keep up the good work.

A Raven That Was Taught To Say 'Nevermore'

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, batman, bob's burgers, butts, cartoons, characters, crossover, digital art, good job, i thought they were just dressed up for halloween, impressive, keep up the good work, mashup, mixing things together, shows, so that's what that might look like, sure why not
Previous Post