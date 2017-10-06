BingeClock: A Website That Tells You How Long It Will Take To Watch Every Episode Of Something

BingeClock is a website that will tell you exactly how long it will take to watch every episode of a particular series, that way you can plan your weekend accordingly. I just made an Excel spreadsheet for several series that I plan to binge, that way I can schedule food and bathroom breaks. "It says you're only taking a bathroom break every 22 hours." Yeah, number two only -- I pee in Gatorade bottles. "Wow, your girlfriend lucked out." I really don't think she did. Also, I'm pretty sure I'm developing couchsores.

