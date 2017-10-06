BingeClock: A Website That Tells You How Long It Will Take To Watch Every Episode Of Something
BingeClock is a website that will tell you exactly how long it will take to watch every episode of a particular series, that way you can plan your weekend accordingly. I just made an Excel spreadsheet for several series that I plan to binge, that way I can schedule food and bathroom breaks. "It says you're only taking a bathroom break every 22 hours." Yeah, number two only -- I pee in Gatorade bottles. "Wow, your girlfriend lucked out." I really don't think she did. Also, I'm pretty sure I'm developing couchsores.
Thanks to dunc, who agrees if you dream it, you can achieve it, especially if your dream just involves watching a bunch of television shows.
