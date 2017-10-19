Baby Gets Emotional After Hearing Mother's Voice For The First Time

This is a short and sweet video of a baby hearing her mother's voice for the first time after receiving hearing aids to help combat her bilateral profound congenital hearing loss. It looks and sounds like they both get a little emotional. And, judging from all the sobbing I hear around me, I'm guessing so did everyone in the office I sent this to. You know, I still remember the first time I heard my mothers's voice. She was yelling at me from the bottom of the stairs to clean my room. "That was this morning." I have a bad memory.

Keep going for the video.

