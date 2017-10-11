Australian Woman Bare-Hand Picks Up Shark Out Of Tide Pool

October 11, 2017

australian-shark-rescue.jpg

This is a video of 50-year old Australian woman Melissa Hatheier rescuing a young shark that had become trapped in a tide pool during high tide. And, in typical Australian fashion, she just casually picks the shark up and lifts it over a ledge into the sea. No word if she smashes spiders with her bare hand.

Ms Hatheier said the animal, believed to be a Port Jackson shark, appeared to be in distress.


"I just sort of dived on him, put my knee on his fin and grabbed him around the neck and thought, sweet, he won't be able to get me."

Even though the shark was young and not a threat to humans, I'm still not sure I could have done that. Sharks make me...what's the word? "Piss yourself." Admittedly, not the word I was looking for, but just as accurate.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees that should at least be worth part of the map to Atlantis.

Ahahahhahaha: Rick And Morty Shoutout On 'Mom' Sitcom

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: Samsung Robotic Vacuums That Look Like Darth Vader And Stormtrooper Masks

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: brave, doing your good deed for the day, meanwhile in australia, no big deal, problem solving, rescue, sealife, sharks, smart thinking, solving problems, swimming, tougher than i am, what the heck are you doing here don't you belong back in the ocean get out of here you
Previous Post
Next Post