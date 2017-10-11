Australian Woman Bare-Hand Picks Up Shark Out Of Tide Pool

This is a video of 50-year old Australian woman Melissa Hatheier rescuing a young shark that had become trapped in a tide pool during high tide. And, in typical Australian fashion, she just casually picks the shark up and lifts it over a ledge into the sea. No word if she smashes spiders with her bare hand.

Ms Hatheier said the animal, believed to be a Port Jackson shark, appeared to be in distress.

"I just sort of dived on him, put my knee on his fin and grabbed him around the neck and thought, sweet, he won't be able to get me."

Even though the shark was young and not a threat to humans, I'm still not sure I could have done that. Sharks make me...what's the word? "Piss yourself." Admittedly, not the word I was looking for, but just as accurate.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees that should at least be worth part of the map to Atlantis.